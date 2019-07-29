Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $707.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.05 million and the lowest is $707.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $715.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 776,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 106,169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $227,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 112.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 661,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

