Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $24.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.94 million and the highest is $24.07 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $98.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.66 million to $99.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.20 million, with estimates ranging from $124.56 million to $125.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FVRR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 5,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,243. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

