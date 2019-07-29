Brokerages Expect Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. 239,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 49,766 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,378,317.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.