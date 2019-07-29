Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,867. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 3.24.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 223,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $6,347,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $54,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,032,037 shares of company stock worth $29,723,567. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

