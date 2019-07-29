Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $86.67

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.79. 136,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,306. Albany International has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $251.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $104,506,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.