Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 260.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,727. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

