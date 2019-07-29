Brokerages Set Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $26.57

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Embraer by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,114,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,714 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,931,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,130 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Embraer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,514,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,895,000 after purchasing an additional 793,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 578,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. Embraer has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.42 and a beta of -0.16.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

