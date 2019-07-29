Brokerages Set Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) PT at $52.91

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,670,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after buying an additional 651,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $11,034,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sony by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $5,197,000. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,785,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 1,911,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,040.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $41.20 EPS. Sony’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

