Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Set at $16.00 by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been assigned a $16.00 price objective by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BRKL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,120. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

