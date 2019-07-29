Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $79.75 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $328.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.10). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

