Canaccord Genuity Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $315.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

NOW stock opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.99. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $410,967.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,009 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

