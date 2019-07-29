Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $7.31. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

