CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.28. CannTrust shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 2,824,978 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTST. Eight Capital lowered CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton lowered CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CannTrust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $321.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CannTrust Holdings Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTST. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CannTrust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

