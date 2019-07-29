Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) a $36.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.22. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,057 shares of company stock worth $1,432,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

