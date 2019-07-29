Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $117.00. Capita shares last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 1,627,087 shares trading hands.

CPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.44 ($2.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.47.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

