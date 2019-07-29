Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,066,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,282,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.02. 653,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,051. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $75.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Synthesis Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.