Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,689. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 185,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

