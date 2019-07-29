CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Short Interest Update

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 3,966,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $10,313,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $12,947,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 221,379 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 647,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,293. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $759.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

