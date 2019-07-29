Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

TSE CS opened at C$0.55 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $219.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cormark decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.