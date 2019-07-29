CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) PT Set at $1.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) received a $1.00 target price from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,687,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,974 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

