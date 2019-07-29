Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) received a $18.00 target price from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Carbonite alerts:

NASDAQ:CARB traded down $5.89 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,318. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $38,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,632 shares of company stock worth $1,255,608. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 5.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carbonite by 96.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carbonite during the first quarter worth about $9,978,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $13,777,000.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.