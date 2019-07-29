CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 3,218 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.