CasinoCoin (CSC) Market Cap Tops $18.51 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $16,639.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00286817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01536498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,997,829 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,137,154 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.