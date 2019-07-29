Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,713,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,580,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

