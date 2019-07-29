CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stake Lessened by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in CDK Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in CDK Global by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CDK Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.93. 19,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

