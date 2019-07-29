Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 51.6% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 104,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $16,836,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 5.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,010,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

