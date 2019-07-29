CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.44

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 28469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get CGI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CGI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.