Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

The analysts wrote, “We see limited read-across on nuclease-free editing controversy On 21 July, researchers from the California posted a manuscript to the bioRxiv preprint server outlining outlining unsuccessful efforts to reproduce efficient nuclease-free genome editing with clade F AAV vectors, based on a 2018 publication from Homology Medicines (unrated), which reported >50% editing with similar AAV vectors isolated from hematopoietic stem cells (AAVHSCs). Increasing attention drawn to the preprint to us may have sent Homology’s share price down >20% by the market close on July 25th. Below, we highlight some considerations for interpreting the data and the extent of potential read-across for other companies in the space.””

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447. The firm has a market cap of $284.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

