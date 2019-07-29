ChatCoin Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, Binance and Coinnest. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $803,535.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005886 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00131036 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005617 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, ZB.COM, EXX, BigONE, LBank and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

