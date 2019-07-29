Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$10.11. 217,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $936.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

