Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 10th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.48. 1,043,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The stock has a market cap of $236.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

