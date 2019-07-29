Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

