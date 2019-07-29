Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.72 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.