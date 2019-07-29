Citigroup Analysts Give Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) a $140.00 Price Target

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a $140.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Cleveland Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.42. 9,142,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Markston International LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

