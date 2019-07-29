Citigroup Analysts Give PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) a $89.00 Price Target

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has been given a $89.00 price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. 2,001,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,437. PTC has a 1 year low of $72.56 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in PTC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PTC by 8.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

