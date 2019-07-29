Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

