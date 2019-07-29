Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on C. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. 102,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

