Citigroup Reiterates $104.00 Price Target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $52,211,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

