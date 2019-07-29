Citigroup Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 5,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $802.65 million, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,810.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $196,938.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.