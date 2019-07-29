Citigroup Reiterates $34.00 Price Target for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 1,058,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 565,783 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

