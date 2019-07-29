Citigroup Reiterates $54.00 Price Target for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. 102,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,928.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,424,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.