Citigroup Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 4,200

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,403.13 ($44.47).

ASC opened at GBX 2,457 ($32.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,723.38. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

