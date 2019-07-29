City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. 6,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,575. City Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $490.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

