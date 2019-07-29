ClearPoll (POLL) Price Hits $0.0543 on Major Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $380,155.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00286909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.01559966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

