Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.31, 3,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

The firm has a market cap of $340.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

