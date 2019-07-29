CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Director Acquires $1,278,000.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernard Lanigan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 34,150 shares of CNX Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $249,978.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 35,400 shares of CNX Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $249,924.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of CNX Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $1,496,880.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 1,591,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after buying an additional 878,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 761,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

