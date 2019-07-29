Cobham’s (COB) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126.25 ($1.65).

Get Cobham alerts:

LON COB opened at GBX 168.85 ($2.21) on Friday. Cobham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.25 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 87,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,658.80 ($130,221.87). Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $9,996,060 in the last 90 days.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.