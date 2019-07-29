Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In related news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

