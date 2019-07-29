Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Trading Up 0.3%

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09, approximately 38 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 489,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

