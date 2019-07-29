Colu Local Network (CLN) Price Reaches $0.0150

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 178.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded up 200.5% against the dollar. Colu Local Network has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $4,486.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,212,973 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

